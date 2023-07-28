Google classroom introduces feature to disable submissions after due date

Shillong, July 28: Google is rolling out a new feature in Google Classroom that provides teachers with more control over assignment submissions. In a recent Workspace Updates blog post, the tech giant announced that teachers can now disable submissions for an assignment after the due date.

This feature allows teachers to customize grading in Classroom by deciding whether to require a strict due date when creating a new assignment. By default, the assignments tool still permits submissions after the due date. However, with the new option, teachers can choose to stop accepting submissions for an assignment past the due date.

As per news agency IANS, the flexibility of this feature goes beyond due dates. Teachers can also opt to stop submissions for an assignment at any point, regardless of the presence of a due date. The best part is that this feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts, and it does not have admin control.

Google hopes that this highly requested feature empowers teachers with more control over their workflow, allowing them to set their own level of flexibility when accepting assignments.

In addition to this recent update, last month, Google introduced rich text formatting for class and private comments in Google Classroom. This enables teachers and students to customize and emphasize their content with options like bolding, underlining, italicizing, and bulleted lists.

Moreover, Google Classroom has also introduced a new option for visiting a class, enhancing the overall experience for both teachers and students.