Elon Musk announces dark mode as default for Twitter’s rebranding to X

Shillong, July 28: As Twitter undergoes a rebranding, with Elon Musk announcing the platform’s transformation into X, he revealed on Friday that the company will make dark mode the default setting while removing “dim” mode.

In response to a tweet, Musk clarified that although dark mode will be the default, Twitter will still retain the option for light mode due to user requests.

Various users shared their opinions on Musk’s decision, with some expressing their preference for “dim” over dark mode.

IANS reported that Musk emphasized that the goal of his companies, including X, is to be as useful as possible and not to eliminate competition. He views competition as a positive force that benefits the people.

The process of rebranding began with hints from Musk on Sunday, indicating that Twitter’s brand would be bid farewell, including the Twitter bird logo. On Monday, the X logo replaced the bird logo on the web version and Android app.

Musk clarified that the acquisition of Twitter by X Corp was aimed at ensuring freedom of speech and to serve as an accelerator for X, the everything app.

He highlighted that the name “Twitter” made sense when the platform was primarily for 140-character messages, like birds tweeting, but now it has evolved to allow users to post various content types, including extended videos.

Musk further revealed that X’s future plans involve adding comprehensive communications capabilities and functionality for the entire financial world.

As part of the rebranding process, workers were seen removing letters from the iconic vertical sign at Twitter’s headquarters.