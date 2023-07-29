Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates CPA annual meet in Shillong

Shillong, July 29: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday inaugurated the four-day 20th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region which was held at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building, Rilbong.

The four-day conference will deliberate on natural disasters and strategies for management with special reference to the northeast region.

The delegates will also hold a discussion on the topic of regional connectivity to bring the northeast region of the country at par with the rest of India.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, Megalaya Assembly Speaker Thomas A Sangma and Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona were also present during the inaugural function of the conference.

The MLAs of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and other dignitaries were also present.

In his inaugural address, Lok Sabha Speaker recalled how former Lok Sabha Speaker, late Purno Agitok Sangma for being instrumental in the formation of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Region.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker was received by Chief Minister, Assembly Speaker, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong, Leader of Opposition, Ronnie V. Lyngdoh among others on his arrival at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building, Rilbong.