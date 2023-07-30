Visit Bihar & Bengal too: Samrat Chaudhary to INDIA delegation

Patna, July 30 : With a delegation of opposition parties visiting Manipur, BJP’s state chief Samrat Chaudhary has asked them to visit Bihar and West Bengal too.

He further said that the situation in Bihar and West Bengal was even worse than Manipur.

“We have witnessed how police initiated lathi charge on BJP leaders during a protest march in Patna on July 13. They should also investigate it. The national commission of women came here and investigated the incident.

“We are also going to the human rights commission and request it to investigate incidents that happened in Bihar and West Bengal,” Chaudhary said.

“Everyone has watched the lathi charge that happened on July 13. We have also requested the Supreme Court to take cognizance of that incident,” Chaudhary said.

The leaders of 26 parties of INDIA are on a visit to Manipur. They will meet the victims and assess the situation there.(IANS)