Customs seize 47 snakes and 2 lizards from passenger’s bag at Trichy Airport

Shillong, July 31: Customs officials at Trichy International Airport seized 47 snakes and two lizards from a passenger’s trolley bag on Sunday. The passenger, identified as Muhammad Moideen, arrived from Kuala Lumpur and has been detained.

Upon Moideen’s arrival on a Batik Air flight, Customs officials noticed something suspicious about his bags. Upon inspection, they discovered live reptiles of various species and sizes concealed in perforated boxes.

As per India Today, the forest officials were called in to the airport, and they recovered the 47 pythons and two lizards. Following the regulations, the forest department has initiated the process to send the reptiles back to Malaysia.

Muhammad Moideen has been detained by authorities for further questioning.

The investigation is currently underway to determine the motive and other possible accomplices involved in the illegal transportation of the reptiles.