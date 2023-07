Shillong, July 31: The Border Security Force (BSF) reported that a Pakistani intruder was shot dead in the Arnia sector of Jammu’s International Border (IB).

In the night between July 30 and July 31, BSF troops noticed suspicious movement along the IB in the Arnia border region. An intruder was seen approaching towards the BSF fence.

The alert troops took action and neutralized the intruder, successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt.