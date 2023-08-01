Kangana Ranaut and Vidyut Jammwal express interest in starring together in an action film

Shillong, August 1: Actress-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to share a video from a fashion show where she and actor Vidyut Jammwal were the show stoppers. In the video, Kangana tagged herself and Vidyut as a “nice pair” and expressed her desire for someone to cast them in an action film.

Vidyut Jammwal, who made his debut with ‘Force’ in 2011, is known for his expertise in Kalaripayattu, a traditional Indian martial art. He has been recognized as one of India’s Top 10 Most Desirable Men by The Times of India and has been featured in People Magazine India’s list of The Sexiest Men Alive. He has also earned a spot on ‘The World List Of 10 People You Don’t Have To Mess With’, alongside notable names like Vladimir Putin and Bear Grylls.

As for their respective projects, Vidyut is currently working on the upcoming film ‘Crakk- Jeetega toh Jiyega’, an adrenaline-pumping extreme sports film. Directed by Aditya Dutt, the movie revolves around two brothers striving to perform daring stunts mixed with extreme sports to emerge victorious. The film is written by Sarim Momin and Rehan Khan.

IANS stated that Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for the film ‘Emergency’, in which she portrays the role of the former Indian Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. The movie delves into the dark period of the state of Emergency declared by Gandhi in 1975, characterized by severe curtailment of civil rights, including press freedom, in Independent India. The film also features late actor Satish Kaushik, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and Milind Soman in crucial roles.

Apart from ‘Emergency’, Kangana will be seen in ‘Tejas’, where she plays the role of a fighter pilot, and ‘Chandramukhi 2’, both of which are highly anticipated projects in her career.