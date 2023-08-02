Ayushmann Khurrana praises ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ for satire on toxic masculinity

Shillong, August 2: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who will be reprising his role in ‘Dream Girl 2’, has applauded the recently released film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ for its sharp satire on toxic masculinity. During the trailer launch of his upcoming film, Ayushmann commended Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture for blending meaningful messages with mass entertainment.

He expressed his happiness that ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ is receiving a positive response and stated his preference for working in films that critique toxic masculinity. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, and it marks Karan Johar’s return to directing after seven years.

Ayushmann’s own film, ‘Dream Girl 2’, featuring Ananya Panday, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, and Paresh Rawal, was initially scheduled for a July release but will now hit theaters on August 25.