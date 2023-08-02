Ranveer Singh shares heartwarming moments with 93-year-old grandfather

Shillong, August 2: Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram on Wednesday to express his love and admiration for his 93-year-old Nana (maternal grandfather). The post featured heartwarming images and a video of the actor and his grandfather bonding over dance and affectionate moments.

IANS reported that in the first image, Ranveer and his Nana strike a pose, making the ‘V’ sign with their hands. While Ranveer wears a light blue sweatshirt with the slogan “What Jhumka??” written on it, his Nana sports a black t-shirt with “Team Rocky” written on it. The actor affectionately called his Nana the “peak of Rocky-ism” and a “heartthrob.”

The video captures the duo dancing joyfully to the Hindi song ‘Jhumka Gira Re’ by Asha Bhonsle, with Ranveer planting kisses on his Nana’s head.

In another post, shared in black and white, Ranveer’s Nana humorously says, “Tiqqi chorro Tequila lao!” (bring Tequila).

Ranveer Singh’s latest film, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,’ has been receiving immense appreciation from the audience. Through his heartwarming Instagram post, the actor showcased his fondness and special bond with his grandfather, creating a delightful and memorable moment for his fans.