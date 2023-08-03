‘Gadar 2’ revamps iconic song ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ with stellar father-son collaboration

Shillong, August 3: The highly anticipated ‘Gadar 2’ has unveiled its revamped version of the timeless dance number ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’, featuring a fusion of folk and electronic elements with a powerful bass. The song is passionately sung by Udit Narayan and his son Aditya Narayan, along with music director Mithoon.

IANS reported that despite the risks of touching an all-time classic from 22 years ago, ‘Gadar 2’ pays a beautiful tribute to the original track. Udit Narayan’s age-defying voice resonates once again, while this time, the father-son duo of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Charanjeet Singh (Utkarsh Sharma) dance to the song, showcasing incredible coordination and choreography.

While the original was about love, the new version emphasizes the strong bond of family as Tara Singh, Charanjeet, and Tara’s wife, Sakina Ali Singh (Ameesha Patel), dance together, exuding immense love and energy.

The revamped version has received an overwhelming response, amassing over two million views on YouTube within just three hours of its release. Sunny Deol’s impressive dancing and Udit Narayan’s timeless voice have garnered much praise, both artists showing no signs of aging in their performance.

Aditya Narayan and Mithoon’s addition to the song has been highly appreciated, as they blend their voices seamlessly with Udit Narayan, infusing a fresh composition into the familiar melody.

The revamped ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’ from ‘Gadar 2’ offers a modern production with an open mix and new vocal dynamics, making it a must-listen for fans eagerly awaiting the film’s release.

‘Gadar 2’, directed by Anil Sharma, hits theaters on August 11, 2023, promising an exciting fight awaiting Tara Singh and his family.