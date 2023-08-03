Rahul Gandhi visits Goa, expected to meet eminent personalities

Shillong, August 3: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently in Goa on a private visit. Upon his arrival at Dabolim airport on Wednesday night, he was welcomed by many party workers, who shouted slogans like “Jodo Jodo, Bharat Jodo.”

IANS reported that according to Congress sources, on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet some eminent personalities from the state and engage in discussions on various issues. However, his exact schedule has not been disclosed as he is on a private visit. The sources also mentioned that he might also meet key leaders of the state.

The visit comes as Congress leaders have been undertaking tours across the country after the formation of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).