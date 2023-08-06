West Bengal BJP announces new organisational structure for 2024 elections

Shillong, August 6: The West Bengal unit of the BJP has unveiled its new organisational structure aimed at boosting preparations for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

With a target of winning at least 36 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the party has formed 43 district committees responsible for organizing party activities across the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.

As per IANS, revamping the system, the party has assigned each of the three Lok Sabha seats in the minority-dominated Murshidabad district to separate district committees. This move is expected to enhance efficiency and focus in overseeing party affairs in the district.

Similarly, the lone Lok Sabha seat in Darjeeling will now be overseen by two district committees. One committee will handle the hill areas of Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong, while the other will manage the plains falling under the Darjeeling parliamentary constituency.

State BJP President and Lok Sabha MP Sukanta Majumdar announced the restructuring of the party’s organizational framework. While 30 district committee presidents retain their positions, there have been changes in the remaining districts to optimize performance and effectiveness.

In the 2019 elections, the BJP made significant strides in West Bengal, securing 18 Lok Sabha seats, a substantial increase from the mere two seats it won in 2014. Now, with the central leadership setting ambitious goals, the party recognizes the crucial role of strengthening district-level organizations to achieve their target in the 2024 polls.

The strategic organizational overhaul is seen as a crucial step towards the BJP’s electoral success in West Bengal, as they gear up to face the challenges of the upcoming general elections.