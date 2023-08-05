EKHDBA sweeps 14 out of 22 titles in state badminton championship

Nongstoin, Aug 5: The East Khasi Hills District Badminton Association (EKHDBA) won 14 out of 22 titles at the Meghalaya State Badminton Championship, which concluded hare today.

West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills prevented a clean sweep by claiming four events each of the remaining eight events.

The Tournament is also supported by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs; the event saw participation from a total of 256 participants representing 9 districts and one Young talent Badminton Club will take part in the event.

While silver medals were shared by WJH, East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Ribhoi and Young Talents Badminton Club of Mawlai as well.

West Khasi Hills players being the host of the tournament have shown a lot of improvement this year and has shown quite a performance in the State Badminton Championship and out of the 22 events, West Khasi Hills won 4 and 4 silver.

The four-day event began on 2nd August to 5th August. This was only the second time that Nongstoin played host to the state championship.

R G Momin, MLA of Jyrngam Constituency was present as Chief Guest on the final day to hand out the prizes.