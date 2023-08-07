Works on war footing at Charaideo Maidam site aspiring for ‘World Heritage’ label

Guwahati, August 7: Even as the people of Assam and the state government are aspiring for the prestigious ‘Word Heritage Site’ hallmark for the Ahom Era Charaideo Maidam, an archaeological site of repute in Charaideo district of Assam, works on conservation efforts and renovation of the historic site are going on in full-steam.

The experts from the UNESCO are expected to visit the archaeological like in early part of October to have a close look at the preservation efforts, management blue print, futuristic planning and various stakeholders roles in the efforts

Assam Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur today directed all concerned officials of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Directorate of Archaeology, Assam and Chraideo district administration to complete necessary preparations on a war footing at Charaideo Maidam site before the visit of the UNESCO team.

The Chief Secretary (CS) undertook a two-day stock-taking visit to Charaideo district since Sunday to oversee the preparations that are being made at the site before the visit of the UNESCO team.

He visited Charaideo Maidam site today to inspect the structural conservation works, protection measures, excavation requirements, infrastructural development and landscaping works. He also visited the museum located within the archaeological site premises and had a look at the antiquities that are being preserved and exhibited therein.

Exuding confidence about ‘World Heritage Site’ recognition to Charaideo Maidam site, the senior official called for unrelenting efforts of the district administration and concerned departments to achieve the same and underscored the importance of exemplary cooperation from local people in the process.

Immediately after his arrival at Sonari, the headquarter of Charaideo district, the CS chaired a meeting on Sunday night with officials of the district administration, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Directorate of Archaeology, Assam regarding the ongoing preparations for securing ‘World Heritage Site’ recognition to Charaideo Maidam site.

The Chief Secretary especially took account of ongoing scientific conservation efforts, revamping and management process in Charaideo Maidam site and deliberated upon the best suited solutions to overcome challenges that are being encountered in the entire process as on date.

He also gleaned information on the experience acquired by the team of the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam that recently went to Thailand on a cultural exchange programme.

Director of Archaeology, Assam Deepi Rekha Kouli apprised the Chief Secretary in detail on the various ongoing activities undertaken at Charaideo Maidam site by the directorate.

The Chief Secretary suggested that the selected group of tourist guides cum interpreters from Charaideo and Sivasagar districts should be imparted with training in highly professional, advanced and structured subject oriented course so that they become capable of efficient handling of foreign tourists that are expected to visit Charaideo Maidam site in multitudes.

The meeting was attended by District Commissioner (In-Charge) of Charaideo District Palash Rajkumar Ahom, Cultural Expert of Assam Government Dr K C Nauriyal, Superintending Archaeologist of ASI, Guwahati Circle Dr N K Swain, Assisting Superintending Archaeologist of ASI Shri Anurag, State Archaeology Director Dr Deepi Rekha Kouli, Deputy Director Dr Nabajit Deuri, Charaideo Superintendent of Police Hiranya Kumar Barman besides other concerned officials.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary during his visit to Charaideo Maidam site was accompanied by Sonari MLA Dharmeswar Konwar, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav besides officials of Charaideo district administration, ASI and State Directorate of Archaeology.