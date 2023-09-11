Friday, January 19, 2024
KL Rahul equals Virat Kohli in elite list

By: Agencies

Colombo, Sep 10: Making his comeback after a four-month hiatus, India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul completed 2000 runs in the ODI format on Sunday.
During a match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four, Rahul reached the 2000-run mark in just 53 innings, equalling Virat Kohli’s record.
Both Kohli and Rahul accomplished this feat in the same number of innings.
However, there are three Indians who have claimed the top three spots in the list as they reached 2,000 runs in ODIs even faster.
The top spot belongs to veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan who achieved this milestone in just 48 innings.
The next spot is shared by former skipper Sourav Ganguly and opening batter Navjot Sidhu also reached this milestone in 52 innings. (ANI)

1 COMMENT

  1. 🏏🇮🇳 KL Rahul, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter, marked his comeback in style during a match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Four by reaching 2000 runs in ODIs in just 53 innings, matching Virat Kohli’s record. While Kohli and Rahul accomplished this feat in the same number of innings, the top three spots in the list of reaching 2,000 runs in ODIs even faster are claimed by Indians, with Shikhar Dhawan leading the way with just 48 innings. 🥳👏 #KLRahul #ODIRecords

