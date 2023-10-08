17 Nepali held captive in Israel

Kathmandu, Oct 7: At least seven Nepali students, who were working in an agriculture firm in Israel, have been injured in rocket attacks by Hamas while another 17 people have been held captive, Nepali Ambassador to Israel told media on Saturday. The students were deployed to an agriculture farm in Alumim Kibbutz in southern Israel under the ‘learn and earn programme’. Nepal Ambassador to Israel Kanta Rizal said the building housing 17 students has been encircled by the militants who currently have hold of the area. Those injured seven students are also inside the captivity of the militant groups, she said. She also said that it is difficult to rescue them because the rebels have taken over the area they are in. (IANS)