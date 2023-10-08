Bengal job scam: CBI conducts raids in North 24 Parganas

Kolkata, Oct 8 :Apart from raids at the residences of Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim and Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra, the CBI was also conducting parallel raid and search operation at two places in North 24 Parganas district since Sunday morning in connection with the multi-crore cash-for-municipalities-job case.

One team of the CBI sleuths, escorted by the central armed police forces (CAPF), reached the residence of Anshuman Roy, the former chairman of Halisahar Municipality in North 24 Parganas district . He was the chairman of Halisahar Municipality from 2010 to 2021.

The second team, also escorted by the CAPF personnel, was at the residence of Sudama Roy, the former chairman of Kanchrapara Municipality also in north 24 Parganas districts.

As per the latest information available, both the teams of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are conducting raid and search operations at the residences and conducting parallel interrogation of the two former chairmen.

As per clues procured by the CBI sleuths, both Anshuman Roy and Sudama Roy, were responsible for choosing Ayan Sil-owned ABS Infozone as the outsourced agency for conducting the recruitment examination for different posts in these two municipalities as the respective chairmen.

Sil is currently in judicial custody at the Presidency Central Correctional Home in South Kolkata for his alleged involvement in the multi- crore cash- for-school-job case in West Bengal. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths, who are conducting a parallel probe in the matter, got the first hint of municipalities’ job irregularities while conducting raid and search operations at Sil’s residence in connection with the school job case.(IANS)