Maruti Suzuki India begins exporting 5-door Jimny SUV

Shillong, October 11: Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced the initiation of exports for the 5-Door Jimny SUV. This vehicle will be shipped to various destinations, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

As per IANS, the 5-Door Jimny is exclusively manufactured in India. Maruti Suzuki had previously commenced production of the 3-door Jimny for export to regions such as Latin America and Africa in November 2020. In June 2023, the 5-Door Jimny was launched for the domestic market.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director, and CEO, expressed confidence that the India-manufactured 5-Door Jimny will generate excitement among the company’s international customers. He also highlighted the alignment with the Indian government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative and the company’s significant export of 17 vehicles across various segments.