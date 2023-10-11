Nartiang Rural Haat ingaurated

Jowai, Oct 11: The Nartiang Rural Haat/ Market Complex in the main Nartiang market was inaugurated today by the Dolloi of Elaka Nartiang, Salong Lamare in a traditional ceremony organised on the weekly haat day.

The new market complex is a collaborative effort supported by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) under its Off Farm Development funding, and being executed by Meghalaya State Rural Livelihoods Society (MSRLS). There was also noteworthy contribution by the Nartiang Village Organisation SHG members and support from MNREGA (BDO, Thadlaksein) came in the form of convergence with the access road and footpath.

Present in the gathering were G.N.Kharlukhi, Lalrokunga Chhakchhuak Assistant General Manager(s), NABARD, Dr B.Plain, SMM of MSRLS, Sein Raij Secy, Nartiang Village Organisation SHG members and community stakeholders.

The Haat was handed over to the community in the presence of the officials who exhorted the village community to sustainably maintain such public assets and that such development initiatives being done in the district would greatly benefit the local SHGs, women, farmers, local artisans and rural community a whole.

IANS