Israel schools advise deleting social media Apps amid Gaza conflict

Shillong, October 12: Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, schools issue warnings to parents, urging them to remove apps like Instagram and TikTok from their children’s mobile phones.

As per IANS, this precaution is in response to concerns that the militant group Hamas may post distressing videos with hostages. Violent videos have already begun circulating since the start of Hamas attacks.

Jewish schools and community centers are specifically advising parents to restrict their children’s social media use due to the spread of graphic and misleading information. This message has now spread worldwide, with schools in the US and UK also issuing similar warnings.

Local psychologists have supported these recommendations, emphasizing the importance of deleting Instagram and TikTok from kids’ phones to protect them from potentially disturbing content.

Furthermore, some users believe that this advice is relevant irrespective of the situation, highlighting the potential danger of such content. The ongoing conflict has already resulted in a significant death toll and numerous injuries on both sides, with the situation remaining volatile.