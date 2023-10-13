CBI arrests another suspect from Maha’s Pune in Manipur students murder case

According to CBI sources, the suspect Pao Lin Mang was arrested from Pune on October 12 and he was produced before a court which sent him to the agency’s custody till October 16.

He is accused of being involved in the killing of the two students who had gone missing on July 6.

The CBI had earlier arrested four persons in connection with the case on October 1. The arrested accused were identified as Paominlun Haokip, S.Malsawm Haokip, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang.

The CBI had registered two said cases on August 23 on the request of the Manipur government and took over the investigation of these cases earlier registered by state police on the complaints of the parents of minor victims dated July 8 at Imphal Police Station and another dated July 19 at Lamphel Police Station in Manipur.

Manipur witnessed massive students’ agitations last week to protest the killing of 17-year-old girl student Hijam Linthoingambi and 20-year-old Phijam Hemjit, who hailed from Bishnupur district and had gone missing on July 6 during the height of ethnic violence. Their photographs were circulated on different social media platforms on September 25.

IANS