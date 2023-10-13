Kuldeep’s inclusion was done keeping Pakistan in mind: Ramiz Raja

Kuldeep took 2-42 against Australia in India’s opening match of the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup, and followed it up with economical figures of 1-40 against Afghanistan. Being the leading wicket-taker in 2023 this year for the Indian team, expect him to hold the key for Rohit Sharma & Co against Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

“I believe Virat Kohli will be the highest run-getter and will definitely give a key performance because of how well he does against them. Also, Pakistan’s bowling attack suits Kohli as well.”

“I also think that Kuldeep Yadav will be the highest wicket-taker. And I believe Yadav’s inclusion in the team has been done keeping Pakistan in mind because they struggle against wrist spin,” said Raja on JioCinema’s daily show ‘#AAKASHVANI’.

Just like India, Pakistan has won both of its World Cup matches. But Raja explained why Azam has been struggling to put runs on the board in the competition. “Babar Azam needs to shine and put some important runs on the board. It could be the case that he may be under pressure and that might be making him freeze and not be his usual self.”

“He will have to forget about all of this and have a fresh mindset, capitalize on the opportunity and back himself to come big in a World Cup fixture. And the important thing is that he is a solid batter – all facets of his game are refined along with class and quality. He just needs to get out of this mental block and not think about failure.”

IANS