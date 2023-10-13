Idol makers race against time to get Mother Durga up and ready

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 12: With just over a week remaining for the much-awaited Durga Puja, the artisans responsible for breathing life and colour into Mother Durga are busy crafting the final touches on the idols in Shillong, in places like Keating Road and Polo.

Year after year, these artists from places like Bongaigaon and Cooch Behar travel to Shillong, leaving their homes behind, to work on these divine representations.

Most of them hail from West Bengal and Assam, each bringing their unique expertise and style to the task. Speaking about their craft, one of the artists working in Keating Road mentioned, “There’s a distinctive style we follow, and once you see a Shillong idol with its unique features, you can instantly recognize it.”

The Shillong idols’ distinctive flair is what makes them unique and memorable.

Hearing the community’s comments and admiration is what keeps these artists happy about what they do.

“Yes, we are the men behind the idols, and it feels really good to hear later about how our idols are appreciated,” said an artist who has been making the lengthy journey from North Cooch Behar to Shillong for years to contribute to the Durga Puja.

These expert craftspeople are extremely fulfilled by what they do even if it means give up spending the holiday season with their family.

“It is ironic that we are working away from our family during the lead-up to Puja, yet it is still a pleasant sensation. Using our hands and paintbrushes, we give the Gods life,” another artist said.

“Would there be any Puja without the idol-makers?” remarked one artist, rather fittingly.

These artisans are essential to capturing the colourful essence of the celebration.

Nevertheless, despite their commitment, there is a cry out for improved working conditions. Artist Abhijit Paul, who makes idols in Polo, expressed the need for a larger, better-equipped studio. Speaking about the difficulties in creating idols up to ten feet tall, he said, “When idols of this height come to us, we do not want to deny, but it gets very difficult for us to work in this small space that we have.”