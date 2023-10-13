Rains delayed NH-6 repair work: NHAI

From Our Correspondent

KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 12: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has clarified that heavy rainfall during the previous year caused landslides at many locations that caused damage to National Highway 6, particularly in the hilly stretches. Maintenance work was also severely hampered due to abnormal rainfall during the monsoon season.

The NHAI has been subjected to a barrage of attacks from the High Court of Meghalaya, pressure groups, and citizens for not starting repair work on NH-6, which is in a completely dilapidated state. “Before the rainy season, a significant portion of the segment was restored and deemed suitable for traffic. However, the unusually high levels of rainfall have also caused landslides and road degradation, particularly along the Sonapur to Ratacherra stretch,” NHAI said.

The NHAI’s explanation, offered by Sunil Prakash Bhardwaj, chief general manager HRA & administrative coordinator, came after the Jaintia National Council (JNC) demanded an explanation from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highway (MoRTH) in relation to the awful condition of the NH-6, particularly the stretch from Khliehriat to Ratacherra and the Jowai Bypass.

According to JNC, NHAI’s neglect has resulted in significant pain for commuters on this road, particularly for pupils who routinely attended their respective schools.

“In addition to the current contractor, M/S MR Construction, which is working on repairs from kilometre 69.200 (Jowai) to 141.500 (Sonapyrdi),” the NHAI said, while emphasising that it has successfully mobilised a new contractor, M/S SL Infra, from September 29, 2023 to undertake repair maintenance stretching from Sonapur to Ratacherra.

A proposal for strengthening the entire Jowai to Ratacherra span, covering a total distance of 102.225 km, is currently being considered, it said.

JNC said it will follow up on the aforementioned issue in the future if NHAI fails to take the necessary action.

“We also like to request all pedestrians to be patient and lend a helping hand to support the workers for whom the road is to be constructed soon,” JNC added.