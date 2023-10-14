Grand opening of NEIGRIHMS regional cancer centre today

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 13: With the official opening of the new Regional Cancer Centre at NEIGRIHMS on Saturday, cancer patients in Meghalaya will now be able to receive high-quality treatment, ending their long wait.

The regional cancer centre, along with the undergraduate medical college, new building of nursing college, hostels, modular operation theatres and a new guest house at NEIGRIHMS will all be inaugurated by Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Mansukh Mandaviya.

The regional cancer centre, a six-story facility with approximately 250 beds, will be equipped with the newest machinery and equipment.

The centre will be a huge help to cancer sufferers, as many of them are currently forced to travel outside for treatment due to the state’s lack of excellent cancer treatment facilities.

Meghalaya was in dire need of a facility of this kind. Although cancer is very common in the state, there aren’t many treatment facilities. Those who can afford it typically receive care in hospitals outside of the state.

The centre contains state-of-the-art equipment for patient treatment and illness detection, as well as general wards, operating rooms, and OPDs.