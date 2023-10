By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 13: An electrician fell to his death from a height of about 27-30 feet while he was erecting the pandal and lighting at the Rajasthan Vishram Bhavan Puja Pandal at Luckier Road. He was identified as Sanjay Das, resident of Alipurduar, West Bengal.

Three more victims, who sustained injuries, are receiving treatment at Shillong Civil Hospital.

The mortal remains of the deceased are being returned to his hometown.