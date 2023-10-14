All Meghalaya pilgrims land safely in Delhi

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 13: The twenty-seven pilgrims from Meghalaya, who were detained in Bethlehem, Jerusalem, due to the hostilities between Israel and Palestine, arrived in New Delhi on Friday morning.

WR Kharlukhi, the state president of the NPP and a member of the Rajya Sabha, who was there on pilgrimage with his wife and daughter, said, “I would like to thank God for the journey back home. The trip was hassle-free.”

He declined to disclose further, saying that that the matter involves other countries.

Kharlukhi is anticipated to return to the state on Monday.