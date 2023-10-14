Indicate expert panel’s sittings: Govt to depts

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 13: The state government has directed the line departments to indicate the plans and sittings of the expert committee constituted to review the reservation policy.

“We are in the process of requesting the line departments to indicate the itinerary or the plans and sittings of the expert committee,” Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson, Ampareen Lyngdoh told reporters on Friday.

She said the Home (political) department will lead the department that will oversee the proceedings of the expert committee.

Asked about the concerns expressed by some pressure groups on the issue, Lyngdoh said, “Once the sitting of the expert committee takes place, it is likely that individual groups etc, which have an interest in having an interaction with the committee, will be permitted.”

As pressure mounted on the government, the state Cabinet recently approved the names for the constitution of the five-member expert panel. The names were shortlisted by the three-member search committee headed by Chief Secretary DP Wahlang.

Justice (retd) Mool Chand Garg of the Madhya Pradesh High Court will head the expert committee as Chairman.

Justice (retd) Dr Satish Chandra, former Judge of the Allahabad High Court, will be the expert member in Constitutional Law; Prof DV Kumar of the Department of Sociology, North-Eastern Hill University will be the expert member in Sociology; Prof Chander Shekhar from the Department of Fertility and Social Demography, Indian Institute of Population Sciences, Mumbai, will be an expert member in Population Studies while Prof Subhadip Mukherjee, Assistant Professor of Economics and Public Policy at IIM, Shillong, will be the expert member in Economics.