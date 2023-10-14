No Puja pandals on PWD roads in Laban

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 13: To ensure that the movement of traffic is not impacted, the Durga Puja committees of Laban area in Shillong have agreed not to construct pandals or do other decorations over PWD roads.

They assured that they will deploy an adequate number of volunteers so that no inconvenience is caused to the general public.

These decisions were made during a meeting held at the Laban police station on Friday. The meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner D Kharshiing, was attended by members from the Laban Puja committees, Central Puja Committee, Laban Dorbar Shnong and KSU Laban Circle led by its president Reuben Najiar and general secretary Reuben Laloo.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah had deputed Kharshiing to convene this meeting.

On October 9, the KSU Laban Circle had petitioned PWD Chief Engineer (Roads), KK Mawa stating that the roads in Laban area are narrow and therefore, pandals and other decorations would impede road traffic and prevent the general public from going about their daily lives.

“The erection of such temporary structures during the festive season causes severe difficulties to the commuters and the general public of Laban,” the KSU Laban Circle said.

During the meeting, it said the construction of pandals along the PWD roads will affect the general public due to traffic snarls as the roads in Laban area are narrow.

The KSU Laban Circle requested the Laban Puja committees to ensure that there is no haphazard dumping of garbage so that cleanliness of the locality can be maintained.

Najiar said the playing of music at the Puja pandals should not go beyond the timing as indicated by the district administration. He urged the committees to ensure that people in inebriated condition visiting the Puja pandals do not create any nuisance or problem in the locality.

“We have found that miscreants take advantage and create trouble and nuisance during Durga Puja celebration. We witnessed many cases of accidents during the night hours since there are too many people who are drunk,” the KSU Laban Circle president said.

On October 6, the PWD Central Division had issued a no-objection certificate to the Shree Shree Shiv Mandir Durga Puja Committee, Laban for the installation of welcome gates and the enlargement of pandals on PWD roads.

The Executive Engineer of PWD (Roads), Shillong Central Division stated in a letter to JL Das, general secretary of the Central Puja Committee, that the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer, PWD (Roads) must be consulted before any welcome gates are built or pandals are extended.

The letter also stated that in order to avoid causing any difficulty to the public or traffic, any planned welcome gates or pandal extensions must be taken down within three days of the Puja’s completion.