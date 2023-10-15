Op Ajay: 644 Indians flown out of Israel

Jerusalem, Oct 14: The third batch of 197 Indian nationals wanting to leave Israel amidst the Israel-Hamas conflict left for home on a special flight on Saturday.

The first charter flight from Israel carried 212 people on Thursday. The second batch of 235 Indian nationals were flown back late on Friday.

A total of 644 Indian nationals have been flown out of Israel so far.

There are about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel including caregivers, students, several IT professionals, and diamond traders.

The special flights are part of ‘Operation Ajay’ launched on October 12 to facilitate the voluntary departure of Indian nationals which was necessitated after armed Hamas militants launched an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7. Since then, over 1,300 people have been killed in Israel while the counter-airstrikes have killed at least 1,900 in Gaza. (PTI)