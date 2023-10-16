Cong working on plans for LS, ADC polls

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 15: The Meghalaya Congress is working on its strategy to contest the district council elections and the Lok Sabha polls due next year.

“We are preparing for the elections and will be inviting applications from the prospective candidates soon,” Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, Ronnie V Lyngdoh said on Sunday.

Asked if the Congress will fight the battles in the state on its own, Lyngdoh said, “As of now the I.N.D.I.A. alliance has not been finalised and so we will go alone.”

Asked about the growing political clout of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), Lyngdoh said, “Every party has the freedom to contest elections but it is the people who will decide ultimately.

Dismissing any threat from the VPP, he said, “When we fight elections we take all parties seriously not any particular one.”

He also virtually confirmed that sitting Lok Sabha member Vincent H Pala would seek re-election from the Shillong seat while the Congress will invite applications for the party ticket from Tura.

Reacting to reports that some senior Congress leaders were projecting themselves as the candidate from Tura, Lyngdoh said, “We don’t have a sitting MP there. We have an election committee which will look into all parameters like acceptability and winnability of the candidate before finalising the name.”