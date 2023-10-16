Kwakta bomb blast case: NIA arrests man from Assam

According to the NIA officer, on Monday in an Intelligence-based joint operation with the Assam Police, the agency has arrested Mohd Noor Hussain from Silchar in Assam.

The bomb blast case was initially registered by Manipur Police, and later re-registered by the NIA on June 23 at Imphal.

NIA investigations have so far revealed the involvement of Hussain in the blast that took place on June 21 in an IED-laden Scorpio vehicle parked over a bridge located in the area of Phougakchao Ikhai Awang Leikai and Kwakta along Tiddim road in Bishnupur District, Manipur.

Three persons were injured and the bridge and nearby houses, got damaged as a result of the blast. “Further Investigations in the case are in progress,” said the official.

IANS