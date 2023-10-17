4 killed in major explosions at soap factory in Meerut

Shillong, October 17: In a devastating incident, two explosions occurred at a soap factory in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the loss of four lives and injuries to five others.

The first explosion, which was of significant magnitude, took place on a Tuesday morning, leading to the entrapment of workers within the factory as debris covered them.

As per IANS, the second explosion followed when efforts were made to clear the debris, causing bricks to fly and injure several individuals at the scene. Four fatalities have been confirmed, and five injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The soap factory was housed in a rented property located in front of Satyakam School in the Lohia Nagar police station area of Meerut. Alok Gupta and Gaurav Gupta were operating the factory, while the property belonged to Sanjay Gupta.

In response to the incident, a police contingent, including the Senior Superintendent of Police and district magistrate, swiftly arrived at the scene. Additionally, an NDRF team was called in to assist.

Preliminary information suggests that the explosion may have been caused by the bursting of a boiler containing certain chemicals.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken note of the incident and instructed officials to ensure the proper treatment of the injured.