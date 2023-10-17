Dabur faces GST demand of Rs 320.60 crore with potential penalties

Shillong, October 17: FMCG giant Dabur revealed in a regulatory filing on Tuesday that it has received a notice from GST authorities, demanding a payment of Rs 320.60 crore in taxes, along with applicable penalties and interest on the amount.

As per IANS, the demand notice, issued by the Gurugram Zonal Unit of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) on October 16, stipulates that if Dabur fails to make the required tax payment, a show-cause notice will be issued.

Dabur intends to challenge this notice, citing strong justifications in its response to the relevant authorities, the company emphasized.

The company clarified that this GST tax demand notice is not expected to significantly affect its financial, operational, or other activities. Its impact is anticipated to be limited to the extent of the final tax liability, including any associated interest and penalties.

Dabur submitted this regulatory filing regarding the GST demand notice shortly before the stock market closed. At the close of the day, Dabur’s shares were trading at Rs 540.60 apiece on the BSE.