Three Senior Wing NCC cadets from Meghalaya — JUO Sniawlang I Lapasam, JUO Jemima Blossom Chullet, and SGT Bishel Lyngkhoi — who have departed to Kevedia, Gujarat, to participate in Special National Integration Camp.

By
By Our Reporter
-
0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here