LS polls: Cong may pick Saleng for Tura contest

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 17: The political situation in Garo Hills is turning out to be interesting with Congress leader Saleng Sangma now coming into the picture as one of the aspirants for Lok Sabha polls from Tura parliamentary seat.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, Vincent H Pala, on Tuesday told The Shillong Times that there are some young groups that want Sangma to be the party candidate from Tura, while some Mahila groups are in favour of Deborah Marak running for the seat.

“We will visit Garo Hills in December and see the situation and whoever gets the ticket, they will jointly fight the elections,” Pala said.

It may be mentioned that Deborah Marak has been the only Congress candidate who came close to defeating the Sangma family insofar as Lok Sabha polls from Tura is concerned. However, Saleng Sangma lately has evolved as a vocal and popular leader from the Garo Hills region.

Making it clear that the party has not made a decision on the candidate, Pala said that the MPCC will have to work very hard in Garo Hills this time to snatch away the seat from NPP.

According to Pala, the AICC has not started the process of inviting candidates. It would start only after the end of Assembly elections in 4-5 states across the country, he added.