Sikandar Kher’s character Daulat in ‘Aarya’ season 3 may never retire

Shillong, October 18: Actor Sikandar Kher, set to appear in ‘Aarya’ Season 3, has hinted that his character, Daulat, might never retire, regardless of the story’s demands.

As per IANS, Daulat has been Aarya’s steadfast support, taking on the difficult tasks for her family and protecting her out of pure love. Even when circumstances called for Daulat to step aside, he remained steadfast in his support of Aarya.

Elaborating on Daulat’s connection with Aarya, Sikandar stated, “Daulat cannot think about retirement because as long as there’s Aarya, there will be Daulat. I feel for Daulat as Sikandar.”

He added, “I really want to tell him to escape the situation, but he just doesn’t listen. Sometimes you fall so deeply in love with someone that you don’t understand where that love comes from. You don’t even know why you love that person.”

Sikandar continued, “They might not love you back, but your love keeps flowing through. Just as animals give selfless love, it’s precisely how Daulat loves Aarya. He wants so much more, but he knows what it is. He will never retire; Aarya might, but Daulat never will.”

In ‘Aarya’ Season 3, Aarya is focused on the supply and transportation of a narcotic drug but faces challenges from Ila Arun, the queen of the drug supply. ACP Khan, who is determined to end Aarya’s illegal drug empire, is also on her trail.

As Aarya confronts her enemies, she is aided by her loyal ally, Daulat. The season promises intense action and showdowns.

‘Aarya 3,’ created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films, and Endemol Shine India, will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.