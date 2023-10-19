Israel-Hamas conflict negatively impacts market confidence

New Delhi, Oct 19: Nifty concluded on a downbeat tone, following the lead of the global market, with the majority of sectoral indices also doing so, said Vaibhav Vidwani, Research Analyst, Bonanza Portfolio.

The Nifty metal was down by 0.88 per cent. Market confidence has been negatively impacted by the Israel-Hamas conflict, FII outflows, and the poor Q2 earnings of major firms, he added.

Wipro, Tech Mahindra, UPL, Bharti Airtel and Hindalco Industries were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Bajaj Auto, LTIMindtree, Nestle India, Hero MotoCorp and UltraTech Cement.

Nifty opened lower but managed to recover some of the losses to finally close with 46 points at 19625 levels, says Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Among sectors, Auto, FMCG and Consumer Durable were major gainers today. US Fed chair Jerome Powell’s speech late Thursday would be key trigger for the market as it will provide some clarity over future interest rate hike.

This along with the escalating situation in Middle East would keep market sentiments subdued. Thus we advise investors to stay cautious in near term, he said.

On the result front, Dalmia Bharat and Ultratech reported healthy numbers. Even in 2W space Bajaj Auto posted good set of number. Thus, we expect Cement and Auto sectors to remain in focus, he added.

IANS