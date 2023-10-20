Selsella groups hold candle lit vigil for rape victim  

Tura, Oct 20: Combined organizations from Selsella in West Garo Hills recently held a candle lit service to condemn the alleged rape of a minor as well as to pay respect to victim and the aggrieved family members.

The lifeless body of Late Jaian Ch Sangma, a 12 year old girl student of Class IV at Dipugre LP School was recovered from the area on October 10. The victim had gone missing on October 8.

Following the recovery of the dead body, the accused- Jabet Ch Sangma, who hails from Rongramgri in Selsella was arrested by police. The groups, while condemning the act, have demanded the strictest of punishments in the form of life imprisonment for the accused.

As a mark of solidarity with the victim and the grieving family members, the Candle lit Vigil was organized by the combined groups at Narangbari, Selsella on October 12.