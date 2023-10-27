Man sets himself on fire over delayed tea in Uttar Pradesh

Shillong, October 27: In a tragic incident, a 65-year-old man, Avadh Kishore, reportedly doused himself with petrol and set himself on fire due to a delay in receiving his tea in Banda district.

Allegedly, Avadh Kishore had a heated argument with his daughter and daughter-in-law because of the delay in tea service. His family mentioned that he had been grappling with depression stemming from domestic disputes for some time.

Avadh Kishore’s wife was residing at her parents’ place, while his married daughter lived with him. On Thursday, he requested tea from his daughter and daughter-in-law, and when the tea was delayed, he became upset, leading to a heated argument.

Tragically, he resorted to pouring petrol on himself and igniting the fire. He was quickly transported to a hospital, but sadly, he succumbed to his injuries, as confirmed by a police official. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.