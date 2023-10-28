LS polls: NPP says VPP has an uphill task ahead

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 27: The NPP has predicted that the VPP will face a daunting task when it goes to Lok Sabha polls next year as elections cannot be won merely on lip service.

“Every political party has its own agenda and issues. They are a new political party and they have to reach out to every nook and corner of the state. They have a very challenging and tough way ahead,” NPP leader and Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma said about the VPP on Friday.

“Being a political party does not mean we can win elections by doing lip service. We have to serve the people too. When people come to meet you, advice alone does not work. You have to help them by showing the way. People look at the credibility of the party,” Sangma said.

He said Meghalaya is a small state and it depends on Government of India for resources. So, the state needs a political party that can connect with the central government, he added.

Stating that the NPP needs a significant presence in Parliament, he said, “I think Shillong should send someone who fits the Shillong standard.”

He said an NPP MP will carry more weightage in the language demand. Groups and organisations in the state are demanding recognition for the Khasi and the Garo languages.

Referring to VPP, Sangma said negative criticism is not always the way forward. He asked the party to come up with positive suggestions and ideas if it wants to serve the state better.

“We will welcome if our VPP friends have any suggestions to give to me, the department or the government. Since they are also educated people, we expect them not just to criticise but give suggestions,” Sangma said, reacting to the VPP’s statement that he should be removed as the education minister.

“Every individual, whether in Opposition or ruling, has a responsibility to serve the people. You can help people through service,” he said.

“We request them to cooperate with us and give constructive suggestions if they have any. After all, Meghalaya is known as an education hub and we expect every expert, academician and leader to be responsible,” the NPP leader said.

“It is my endeavour to work with everybody and I would be happy to meet and discuss with them because it is not just me or the Chief Minister (Conrad K Sangma), it is everybody’s responsibility. Every political party should suggest what is best for our people,” he said.

“…the Opposition also has its boundaries…and they should share equal responsibility in contributing,” Sangma said.