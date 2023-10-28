NEPA accorded coveted ‘Utkrisht’ accreditation

Shillong, Oct 28: The North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) located at Umiam in Meghalaya has been honoured with the prestigious “Utkrisht” accreditation by the Capacity Building Commission.

The Certificate of Accreditation was officially received by Anurag Agarwal, IPS, Director of NEPA, in the presence of the dedicated faculty and staff of the NEPA. The “Utkrisht” accreditation is a mark of distinction that NEPA proudly carries from October 27, 2023, to October 26, 2025.

This prestigious accolade is the result of a meticulous and comprehensive assessment carried out by the esteemed National Accreditation Board of Education and Training (NABET). NABET’s assessment rigorously examined every aspect of the academy, including state-of-the-art facilities, distinguished faculty, meticulously crafted curriculum, and the infrastructure that supports the mission.

The “Utkrisht” accreditation serves as a resounding testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication displayed by the Director, faculty, and staff of NEPA. Their dedication to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and competence in the training of law enforcement officers has been acknowledged.

NEPA stands as a premier police training institution under the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India. Academy’s mission encompasses the training of police personnel from the North Eastern States and also from across the Country.

In addition to basic training for directly recruited Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySP) and Sub-Inspectors (SI), NEPA offers specialized in-service courses, online courses, and webinars. Furthermore, NEPA training extends its reach to officers not only from the North Eastern States but also from the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces, the Judiciary, Prisons, Parliament Security, and more. NEPA’s commitment to training excellence extends the responsibilities of training police officers of neighbouring Countries viz Bangladesh and Myanmar.