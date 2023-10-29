Bhaker secures 11th Olympic quota for India in shooting

New Delhi, Oct 28: Manu Bhaker secured the 11th Paris Olympics quota place for the country after finishing fifth in women’s 25m sports pistol at the Asian Shooting Championships in Changwon, Korea on Saturday.

One of the most recognisable faces in Indian shooting, Manu, who had also secured the quota for the 2022 Tokyo Olympics, shot 24 in the final, bowing out in a shoot-off to miss out on another international medal.

Iran’s Haniyeh Rostamiyan finished second, spoiling a Chinese clean sweep as the shooting sport powerhouse took all the spots from one to four.

But China could claim only one Paris quota spot and Haniyeh had already secured one earlier, so Manu, despite finishing fifth, clinched a Paris berth for India.

She missed out on a medal but bagged the prized Olympic quota. (PTI)