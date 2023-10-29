Prospect of ‘ticketless’ future haunts many outgoing BJP MPs in UP

Lucknow, Oct 29:Several senior parliamentarians from the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh are worried about their future.

While some are nearing the 75 years’ age barrier, there are others who have been short listed for underperforming as MPs.

A few MPs also stand the risk of losing their tickets, thanks mainly to the controversies that they have courted during their tenure in Parliament.

According to a senior BJP functionary, prominent among those who may be denied a ticket for the 2024 polls include BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini.

The actor-turned politician recently celebrated her 75th birthday with much fanfare and sources said that she is already considering a return to films.

Among other MPs who have either completed 75 years of age or are nearing completion include Satyadev Pachauri, MP from Kanpur. He is likely to be replaced with Satish Mahana, Speaker of UP assembly.

Bareilly MP Santosh Gangwar may also be denied ticket since he is nearing the age barrier. Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi is also nearing 75 years and she has already announced that she will not seek a ticket for 2024 polls.

Other MPs whose fate hangs in balance include, Dumariaganj MP Jagdambika Pal, Firozabad MP Chandrasen Jadon and Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal.

“There are about a dozen MPs whose performance in their constituencies has been below the satisfactory level and they face a high anti-incumbency factor. We cannot afford to take a risk with such candidates and we plan to bring in fresh faces on their seats,” said the functionary.

The BJP is likely to field half a dozen UP ministers for the Lok Sabha polls and important MLAs are likely to be given a chance as well. In the challenging constituencies, along with their performance, the leaders’ political and public image will also influence the decision of whether they will manage to secure the party ticket.

The BJP is also likely to give party tickets to more women candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to set an example before the Women’s Reservation Bill is implemented.

Besides this, the BJP has also drawn up a list of MPs whose names have figured in various controversies and whose presence in the electoral fray could damage the party’s prospects.

Topping this list is BJP MP form Pilibhit Varun Gandhi who has questioned the party policies from time to time. Though his popularity in his constituency remains unchallenged, the BJP is scouting for a fresh face.

“Varun Gandhi has violated the party discipline on occasions more than one and this is unacceptable,” said the leader.

His mother Maneka Gandhi may also pay the price of Varun’s statements against the party and she could also be denied a ticket this time.

BJP MLA Rajeshwar Singh is said to be a strong contender from Sultanpur, the constituency presently represented by Maneka Gandhi.

Badaun MP Sanghmitra Maurya, the daughter of Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, also faces an uncertain future when it comes to getting a ticket for the 2024 polls.

Though Sanghmitra has treaded cautiously after her father revolted against the BJP and joined SP, party sources say that she may not be renominated again for the polls.

Controversial Kaiserganj MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s renomination is also under a cloud though a lobby within the BJP is supporting him because he wields considerable influence in at least four constituencies in the region.

Talking to IANS, one of the BJP MPs whose fate in uncertain, said: “It would be better if we are informed about our ticket now so that we can decide on our options. Last minute decisions will obviously create uncomfortable situations because every MP has his own group of followers and not all of them will reconcile to last-minute decisions.” (IANS)