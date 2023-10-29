We have not committed sin of dividing society: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow, Oct 29:Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government ‘has not committed the sin of creating social divisions based on caste, family, region or language’.

He also added that people who promoted family-based politics in the name of casteism were depriving the common people of development projects.

Addressing a gathering in Auraiya on Saturday evening, the Chief Minister said, “People who promoted family-based politics were depriving the common people of development in the name of casteism. We have not committed the sin of creating social divisions based on caste, family, region or language.”

Adityanath, according to a press statement issued by his government, said that all programmes were conducted peacefully during VijayaDashami in the state.

“Before 2017, festivals used to bring apprehensions, but after six-and-a-half years, festivals are celebrated with enthusiasm. More than 50,000 idols were installed in the districts but there was no chaos at any place,” he added.

Adityanath reaffirmed his government’s commitment to improving the status of women in Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the pension for destitute women would soon be raised from the current amount of Rs 1,000 per month.

“No society can be self-reliant and strong unless half of the population is leading a secure and dignified life. Keeping this in mind, the Prime Minister dedicated the first session of the new Parliament to women’s power by giving top priority to the Nari Shakti Vandan Act. According to the Act, one-third of seats will be reserved for women in the Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha,” he added.

Additionally, he announced that his government had made the decision to raise the amount provided under the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to 25,000, effective from the next financial year. This financial support is aimed at assisting a girl child from birth through to her graduation.

“The double-engine government has decided that if the financial condition of the family is not good then the government will take the responsibility of the girl child. Arrangements have been made to provide two uniforms, shoes, socks, bags, books and sweaters to the children studying in Basic Education Council schools. Along with the registration, 1,200 rupees are transferred to the family’s account,” he said.

The Chief Minister mentioned that this year’s Diwali would be highly auspicious, as it signifies that every household and place of worship in the state will participate in the “festival of lights”.

“This program should continue until Shri Ram is seated in his grand temple. The construction work of the magnificent temple is underway in Ayodhya. As soon as this program is completed with the blessings of the Prime Minister on January 22, from the next day we are going to make arrangements to take Ram devotees from the districts for darshan there,” he added. (IANS)