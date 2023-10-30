Kochi’s Water Metro wins India’s top award for Best Green Transport Initiative

New Delhi, Oct 30: Kochi has won the country’s top award with the city’s Water Metro project being rated as the Best Green Transport Initiative in India while Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh has won the award for the most innovative financing mechanism for its city transport services.

The awards were given at the valedictory session at the Urban Mobility India conference and exhibition which concluded on Sunday night. Cities in the other categories that won awards include Srinagar Smart City for the Best Public Transport System and Shillong for the Best Record of Public Involvement.

While speaking at the valedictory session, Secretary Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs Manoj Joshi underlined the importance of smart cards as a convenient and efficient means of payment for commuters.

He said that the government is working on the adoption of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) which has the potential to enhance the interoperability of various modes of urban transport.

Highlighting the importance of an effective fare collection system, Joshi said that the good fare collection is paramount for a viable transport system. He also talked about harnessing the potential of real estate around roads for better financial viability of these projects.

The financing and viability of urban transport projects were explored in depth. Joshi stressed the need for innovative funding mechanisms and public-private partnerships to meet the growing demands of urban transportation infrastructure.

The Secretary also highlighted the importance of electric vehicle adoption to reduce emissions and encouraged urban areas to invest in EV infrastructure.

IANS