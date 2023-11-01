HNYF district chief held on extortion charge

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 31: Bless Dkhar, the president of HNYF East Khasi Hills district, was detained by police on Monday from his Pohkseh home on suspicion of extorting money from overloaded trucks in order to get permission to cross the Umiam Bridge.

Dkhar was allegedly extorting Rs 1,500 for each truck.

The HNYF leader was arrested based on a suo-motu case filed by Laitumkhrah Police after an audio recording surfaced online in which Dkhar can be purportedly heard “brokering” a deal with a “trader” to get his truck past Damsite (Umiam Bridge).

The HNYF East Khasi Hills unit responded to the arrest by disowning Dkhar and expressing alarm with the first-of-its-kind accusation made against the group.

HNYF East Khasi Hills disciplinary secretary Sanbor Rapsang said, “We are concerned since we did not authorise anyone to collect money from the trucks.”

He announced that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) will convene shortly to deliberate on this extremely important matter.

He claimed that until the CEC makes a decision, the position of president of HNYF East Khasi Hills will remain vacant.