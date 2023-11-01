Men’s ODI World Cup: Injured Pandya set to miss match against Sri Lanka, South Africa: Report

Pandya got injured on his bowling against Bangladesh in Pune, in an attempt to stop the ball he twisted his right ankle leading to a walk off the ground. Pandya was sent to the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru for the rehabilitation program for quick recovery.

However, the allrounder was expected to join the team directly in Lucknow in time for the October 29 game against England, he was forced to sit that game out as well due to a ligament injury.

The latest development from the privy source suggests that the Indian men’s cricket medical team is in constant touch with the NCA, hoping to get an update on his fitness in the next couple of days, and will not be able to take part in the Sri Lanka and South Africa games.

Pandya’s void in the team was filled by Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav. Shami with his brilliant bowling has claimed 9 wickets in just two games of the World Cup so far. Suryakumar was run out for 2 against New Zealand but made a comeback with a fighting knock of 49 off 47 deliveries.

India are sitting on top of the points table, and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament, with six wins from as many matches.

They are next to play Sri Lanka, in Mumbai on Thursday, before heading to Kolkata for the game against South Africa.

IANS