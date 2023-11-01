Start-up incubated at IIT-G develops robots to clean, maintain petroleum tanks

Guwahati, Nov 1: A start-up incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IITG) has developed two robotic solutions to efficiently maintain and clean petroleum tanks, eliminating the need of human entry for the hazardous task.

Developed by the start-up, Beta Tank Robotics (BetaTANK), the robots are used for cleaning petroleum tanks, enhancing safety and operational efficiency. They are a valuable addition to the oil industry, making it safer, more cost-effective and environmentally responsible, IIT-G claims.

Currently, Beta Tank has developed two solutions: A robot to clean crude oil tank bottom sludge by sweeping the sludge and pumping it into a receptacle outside the tank; and another robot to water wash and strip retail outlet petrol pump tanks, which makes the gas freeing of these tanks prompt, easy and risk-free.

Beta Tank was incubated at the IITG-Technology Incubation Centre (IITG-TIC) in 2019. It was funded under the flagship programme – Start-up India Fund ‘Startup Nurturing, Enabling and Handholding (SNEH)’ of OIL India Limited.

Notably, robots have a huge application in the oil and natural gas industry, particularly in situations where human entry poses significant risks. Major oil corporations encounter potential liabilities and reputational hazards when engaging in human entry into petroleum tanks. The robots developed by Beta Tank help mitigate such risks and expedite the turnaround and downtimes.

”BetaTANK Robotics’ journey, which began at our incubation centre in 2019, sets an example of what passion, innovation and the right support network can accomplish. Their success is not only a reflection of individual brilliance but a testament to the power of the ecosystem we have tirelessly built at the IITG – Technology Incubation Centre (IITG-TIC),” Prof Senthilmurugan, chairperson of the (IITG- TIC) said.

“To fuel the next growth phase, we are actively facilitating crucial investments by engaging in strategic partnerships with esteemed investors aligned with IITG-TIC. Our startups, including BetaTank, enjoy a well-rounded mentorship programme that includes wisdom from respected IITG faculty, insights from our accomplished alumni, and hands-on expertise from industry stalwarts at OIL India Limited,” he said.

Currently, the robots are undergoing stringent safety inspections to work in IECX / ATEX Zone 0 – the most stringent standard of the petroleum industry.

It may be mentioned that BetaTANK won the Best Start-up Award in the India Energy Week Summit at Bengaluru in February 2023. The start-up has received numerous requests for various oil industry robotic applications from various petroleum industry players since the summit and has been working on these applications.