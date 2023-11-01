IAAMC at USTM approved as first private Ayurvedic Medical College of NE

Guwahati, Nov 1: The IA Ayurvedic Medical College (IAAMC) at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has received all the approvals of the statutory body namely, the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Ministry of Ayush.

A grand celebration took place at the Central Auditorium of USTM today with the participation of doctors, faculty members, students, officials as well as USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque, Vice Chancellor Prof GD Sharma, and others.

Addressing the media persons gathered on the happy occasion at USTM, Mahbubul Hoque said, “We are happy to announce that admissions for Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) will commence soon at IAAMC. Though we are starting with 60 seats capacity now, the number will be increased next year.

In the near future, before 2030, all healthcare divisions—Allopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy—along with research will exist in the USTM campus.” Dr Anil Kumar Sharma, Principal of IAAMC also expressed his feelings and said that the hospital and the college have all modern facilities to meet the needs of patients and students.

Located near the multi-specialty University Hospital of Ayurveda & Naturopathy (UHAN) at the USTM campus, this Academic Complex of the college has teaching as well as research facilities. On the other hand, the 100-bed hospital provides facilities like OPD consultations, medicines, laboratory facilities for routine haematological and biochemistry for the paediatric, geriatric and general population.

The hospital at the IAAMC campus is well-equipped with accident and emergency care private wards, labour room, Operation Theatre, Yoga center, Physiotherapy unit, Panchkarma unit etc. The investigation facilities like ECG, USG, X-ray, Laboratories, are also available.

The various sections at the hospital are Kayachikitsa (Ayruveda Medicine), Shalya (Surgery), Prasuti Tantra & Stree Rog (Obstetrics & Gynecology), Shalakya (ENT), Netra Roga (Opthalmology), Kumarbhritya (Paediatrics), Swastavritta (Yoga & Wellness Centre), Geriatric Care Clinic, 24-hour pharmacy services, 24-hours ambulance services and canteen services. The round-the-clock Laboratory services include USG, ECG, X-Ray, Panchakarma Therapies, Abyanga, Snehan, Swedan, Vamana, Virechana, Nasya, Vasti, Shirodhara and Raktamokshana.